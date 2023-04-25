Alpha Media, a Honduran design studio, prepares a series of streams on Minecraft with national and international players

2023-04-24

Alpha Mediaknown as a design studio, directed by the young Carlos Adán Cruz and Nery Sanabria, is weaving an innovative series of Minecraft, which can be seen through the various Twitch channels of each of the participants in said series. Of course, we will not be facing simple normal games in survival mode, but the organizers have prepared additional challenges.

A total of 42 players will be released on a random map, in which, in addition to the typical mobs, they will have to face the malice of the administrators, who will be in charge of spawning mobs around the players, activating acid rain that damages the players , and activate the PvP mode so that players can face each other.