alton mason style

elton’s definition I’m sexy and I know it’

Her obvious confidence on the catwalk definitely reflects in her everyday style. Elton loves wearing leather pants, sheer tops, heels, and statement jewelry. Mason said: I’m sexy and I know it. In whatever he wears. His style is thoughtful, but also has room for entertainment and humour. An approach, for example, is also held by Julia Fox. We saw another singular example of Mason’s style at the Met Gala 2023. their response to the theme Karl Lagerfeld: a line of beauty In a white bodysuit with a massive veil, Chanel was to arrive as her version of the bridal look. Check out the fascinating scene at the bottom of this article.

Accessories are also very important to Mason, just as they are to Jacob Elordi. She is a big fan of handbags or crossbody bags. With this he explores the boundary between elements of the so-called ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’ style. Mason isn’t afraid to show exactly who he is and what matters to him.

This is how you copy their style

Alton Mason oozes confidence, and he’s a little eccentric Pleasure, How do you follow that? With the right combination of casual and sexy items, your look gets that distinctive Alton Mason look.touch, Think a simple tank top, or a flowy bolero with a translucent and shiny material. Play with your silhouette by wearing oversized pants with high boots. Finally, complete the look with a narration piece Like extravagant sunglasses or some big piece of jewellery. Below are some suggestions.