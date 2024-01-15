Alvaro Monteiro reacted to his expulsion against Nacional: what did he say? , colombian football betplay league

days after hot classic in the middle national athletic And millionaire Leonardo Castro reacts as a solitary goal leads to Albiazul victory alvaro montero After his expulsion from the game.

The goalkeeper got into an altercation with goalkeeper Santiago Rojas after the 85th minute, when both goalkeepers went to defend their teammates who were scuffling.

Well, this fact forced referee Ararat to take action on the matter and sent off both goalkeepers.

After what happened, Millonarios took some unpublished images before and after the classic and there we could see the reaction of the Guajiro goalkeeper after seeing the red in the match.

In the footage you can see Montero explaining his version of the takedown and what his interference in the fight was like.

It’s worth noting that Monteiro will be out for at least two games due to suspension, but the absence could be longer, although there is still no official report from Dimayor on this.

