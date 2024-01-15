Amanda Seyfried, chic and elegance on the Berlinale red carpet

This Thursday, February 22, Amanda Seyfried walked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival for the feature film “Seven Wheels.”

After Kristen Stewart’s notable appearance last weekend, it’s Amanda Seyfried’s turn to cause a sensation at the Berlin Film Festival. From February 15, big names of the cinema world have deposited their goods in Germany for Berlinale. Isabelle Huppert, Matt Damon, Cillian Murphy and Lina Khoudary posed for photographers.

This Thursday, February 22, Amanda Seyfried was present on the red carpet for “Seven Wheels”, the new film by Atom Egoyan, presented in the special selection of the festival. Last September, the feature film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

For this new role, Amanda Seyfried stars opposite Douglas Smith and plays Jeanine, a former theater director who must stage her former mentor’s most famous opera, “Salome.” A complex task during which he will have to confront his past traumas.

final evening of celebration

For the Berlinale red carpet, Amanda Seyfried chose a long black satin slit dress, signed Givenchy, as well as heeled sandals. Before joining the rest of the cast of the film, he happily indulged himself in a game of photographers. There was good humor amid smiles, laughter and hugs on this final evening of celebration.

In early January, Amanda Seyfried went to the annual Golden Globes evening. The appearance was made even more notable when Meryl Streep surprised her co-star on the red carpet with a kiss on the cheek. A sequence that quickly went viral on social networks. The two women grew close on the set of the “Mamma Mia” movies, and the Golden Globes provided a nice reunion.