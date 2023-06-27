Amanda Seyfried on losing a leading role in fantasy film: “I’m devastated”



Amanda Seyfried was disappointed that she was not cast in the musical film adaptation Wicked, The lead role, Glinda, which she wanted, went to Ariana Grande. Ariana is still busy shooting for the film.

Amanda said in an interview with Porter Magazine: “I didn’t get a big role that I really wanted and thought I really wanted. I was broke, despite making the right decisions. And that doesn’t make me lose my confidence.”

mature mindset

That mindset of the 42-year-old actress is tough and mature. Amanda has previously appeared in musicals like Mama Mia And Les Miserables, And she wanted nothing more than to be seen Wicked,

Amanda says: “I still dream of auditioning. And last summer in between recording my series The Dropout I practiced for the audition for Wicked. I worked hard on that because I wanted to be so much better than the last musical “

good audition

His audition went well, he had previously told Backstage. She met all the requirements. But the participants were many and the standard was high. The role eventually went to singer Ariana Grande, who has previously starred in musicals.

There’s more in the IndieWire article. In the Instagram post below, Amanda attended the premiere of her latest film project crowded room,