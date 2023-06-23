Amanda Smits’ Cooler Cafe Tips

To choose is always to lose a little. Especially when it comes to Couleur Café posters. DJ programmer Amanda Smits will help you on your way.

Mama Odie, Fridays at 8:30 PM, La Plancha Mama Odie is a DJ from Ghent, Chile. When it comes to mixing, he is completely self-taught. She often went to parties, watched DJs play there, and thought: I could do that too. And so it happened: Since 2019, Mama Odie has been mixing records with influences from Latin America, Afroculture, and R&B here and there. But she prefers not to be limited by genres. Or, as she herself says: I can’t be put in a box, you better expect the unexpected, read an spicy mixture of one spicy Woman.

Où est-ce pe n’este, Friday and Sunday, Tiex if you ever need anything chill vibes, then you should definitely visit Tix: a cool place with cozy stalls, a skate ramp and, above all, a thick line of music playing in the background. Concert Où est-ce pe n’este? Curated by K Flor and Omar. They like to rummage through everything underground, from here or further, it doesn’t matter. His trademark is primarily his eclecticism, so occasionally ‘Sensualit’ by Excel Red dares to sneak into the mix. He will be behind deck between 3.30 PM to 11.30 AM both on Friday and Sunday (B2B Balteel). Really not to be missed!

FEMIFÈ b2b $ICA b2b Wutangu, Sat 5:30pm, Tiex Femifè and $ica are undoubtedly the funniest sister DJ duo in Brussels and the surrounding area! They were used by the boys of Où est-ce pe n’este? On Saturdays between 5.30pm and 9pm invite you to pick up the deck from Tykes. DJ Wutangu joins them for a b2b2b meeting female energy will not disappear. Don’t forget to bring your hips!

Youth x Bona Lee, Saturday at 4 PM, Black Stage Though they’re only back together for the second time the booth creep, it’s really a A match made in B2B heaven, Both Youth and Bona Lee are representatives of the alternative club scene, which is reflected in broken rhythm, bump and fat baseline. If you see a rise in local temperatures on Saturday at the height of the Black Stage, these two are undoubtedly responsible.

Tanaflo, Sundays at 11 p.m., La Plancha Tanaflow is one of those DJs who can easily mix 120 songs in an hour. his transitions are like this smooth And clean, that it allows one edit to flow seamlessly into the next. Expect hits from Cardi B, Ketranada or Sisqó’s ‘Thong Song’. let’s go!