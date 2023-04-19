Amatsu, Raised Shagaru Magala, and Other New Features in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Update 5

Through a special presentation, Fiorayne presented us with all the news that will come to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with the free update 5 (ver.15), so we will tell you everything that was revealed about its release date or when it arrives, the new monster Amatsu, the raised Shagaru Magala, new armor, events and more.

You can start by taking a look at the entire event subtitled in Spanish, courtesy of the official Capcom Latin America YouTube channel.

Now, let’s see what’s new.

When is it coming out or what is the release date of the free update 5 (ver.15) of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

The official release date for the update is Thursday, April 20, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and PC. But thanks to the magic of time zones we can enjoy it from the night of Wednesday April 19 here in Latin America (7:00 pm Colombia, Peru and Ecuador time).

The update will also come to PlayStation and Xbox consoles later, after the expansion is released. sunbreak for those platforms.

New Monster: Amatsu

This is an old acquaintance for veteran players of the saga, as it is the final boss of the game. Monster Hunter Portable 3rd for PSP. It is an extremely powerful ancient dragon capable of controlling the weather.

The mission to face the new monster Amatsu in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be available to all players who have reached Master Rank 10 after free update 5.

Below you can see what the armor for Hunter, Canyne and Felyne that we can forge with Amatsu parts look like.

New Monster: Raised Shagaru Magala

This is a much more dangerous version of the monster that is currently in the game thanks to being able to dominate the Qurio.

If they want to face elevated Shagaru Magala in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak they will have to reach Master Rank 180 first.

This is what the Hunter armor looks like that can be forged with parts of elevated Shagaru Magala. It seems that they will have new abilities.

New event quest rewards

After the update, new event missions will begin to arrive in which we can unlock free rewards such as layered armor, emotes and poses.

Here are some of them, including the Bloodmalice armor that combines elements of the Kamura village with Elgado, the return of the “muscular” armor, and the Lagombi ears.

New DLC

New armor, face paints, Sir Jae and Oboro’s voices, hair styles, music, and stickers based on Minoto’s drawings will be purchasable for the game after the update.

new monster for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak in June 2023

Although the free update 5 (ver.15) with Amatsu and Shagaru Magala raised is the last major update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreakthere is still some more content that will arrive in June 2023: a new monster and a variant.

Fans believe that the final monster could be Fatalis, while the variant could be a more powerful version of Malzeno.

We will have to wait and see.

Other news of the free update 5 (ver.15) in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Anomaly Investigation Missions: we will have two new elevated elder dragons in the anomaly research missions and the analysis level will be raised to 300.

New option in the Maxifuser : Qurio Fusion allows to achieve better results using affected materials.

: Qurio Fusion allows to achieve better results using affected materials. New mission type ‘Special Analysis’: these high difficulty missions confront us with monsters with various power-ups. To unlock them we must first complete an Anomaly Analysis at level 300.

If you want more than MHremember that it comes an AR game from the makers of Pokémon GO.

Source: Capcom Latin America official YouTube channel