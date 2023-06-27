Amazon collects data illegally, according to Dutch claims foundation

1. Massive Claim Against Amazon for Secret Cookies

At least 5 million Dutch Amazon customers have been defrauded because the company knowingly violated European privacy laws. That’s the opinion of Stichting Data Beskerming Nederland (SDBN), which is launching a massive claim against the e-commerce giant. Amazon will place tracking cookies without permission to attract customer attention across the Internet. The SDBN builds on the record fine of 746 million euros from the Luxembourg privacy regulator that Amazon faced earlier. The massive claim is reportedly being handled by law firm AKD, the US claims financier Longford is pushing the costs forward, according to Het Parul, among others.

2. Fleet Cleaner doubles fleet with ship robot

Alex Nordstrand and Cornelis de Wet have arranged new funding for Fleet Cleaner’s scrubbing robots, the startup with which they clean ship hulls to save ship owners lots of fuel. They do not disclose how much change Rabobank is making, but they announce that the new Scaleup loan is enough to double their fleet with the purchase of 3 new work vessels. They can clear up to 150 ships during loading and unloading every year.

3. Shift Invest Steps Software for Electric Fleet

Shift Invest and existing investors have invested €2.3 million in Maxum, a supplier of energy management systems for companies with large electric vehicle fleets. With the software, they can smartly control their charging points, solar panels and batteries, which is an excellent solution in places where network operators have no room for new connections. Maxum already works with parties such as ANWB, Unica, Stedin, Rijkswaterstaat, CBR and Schiphol.

4. Pharma spin-off Philips scores 59.5 million

Nijmegen Philips spin-off TagWorks Pharmaceuticals raises €59.5 million Click to release Chemistry Turn the world of medicine upside down. Such click chemistry, in which two substances react only when they encounter each other (in the body), appears to be more precisely suited to cancer treatment. See founder Marc Robillard’s explanation in the quote. The million round was led by Yesios Capital and Gildea Healthcare and also participated by Novartis, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Lightstone Ventures. The East NL was already on board, and it’s improving.

5. Oyster Haven to strengthen oyster reefs with new capital

Rotterdam startup Oyster Haven has raised 8 tonnes from Orange Wings, the investment company of ‘avocado queen’ Sean Harris. With the new capital, founder George Burch can continue to grow and restore oceans around the world with his system, which makes oyster reefs healthier with an artificial mud reef with baby oysters on top. Due to over-consumption and pollution, 95 percent of these reefs have disappeared from the North Sea. With trials in Zeeland looking promising, Birch wants to release 5 million oysters to Europe and the US next year.

6. And then this: Hollywood stars buy quarter of F1 team Renault

Fast Money! Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds (dead pool) and TV writer Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) joined Renault’s Formula 1 team. They take a 24 percent stake in the Alpine team for 200 million euros, with Michael B. Jordan (someone with a ball) as a co-investor, reports Autoblog. Well, they do so through their investment company, Maximum Efforts, and Otro Capital and Redbird Capital Partners are also getting involved. But still, to quote Michel Vaillant: vroooaaaw!

