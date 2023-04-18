Amazon UNIVERSITY and JUNIOR Esports Final

The city of Alicante will host at the end of April the Grand National Final of Amazon University Esports and JUNIOR Esportsold educational and technological projects in the environment of academic esports at a national level.

Both competitions, produced by GGTech Entertainmentwill culminate their seasons at the company’s facilities in digital districtwhere students from all over Spain will face each other to lift the title of champion of the multiple games that are part of the two projects.

In Amazon University Esportsstudents will demonstrate their skills in games such as League of Legends, Rocket League, VALORANT, Clash Royale and TFT. In JUNIOR Esportsa project in which educational centers from all over Spain participate, the finalists will compete for victory in League of Legends, Rocket League and Brawl Stars.

Dates and details of the finals

Between April 28 and 30will be disputed Grand National Final of both competitions. The classified teams will have the opportunity to travel to Alicante to enjoy the experience, compete to be champions and opt for a total prize pool of up to €25,000: 15,000 will be distributed among the winners of Amazon University Esportswhile the remaining 10,000 will go to digitizing the classrooms of the winning centers in JUNIOR Esports.

Students will have the opportunity to live a weekend full of video game content, competition and education in digital district. These activities will be part of the Student Pass: activity-challenges that all the students who attend will have to overcome in order to participate in a raffle with fantastic prizes.

will enable a Riot Games fan zonethrough the Storm Circuitin which the participating teams will be able to enjoy Mupy and take group photos, the sapling toss game and the paint game.

during friday 28th of April will also be organized excursions with educational centers in the area, preparing a grid of activities and challenges that are especially interesting for the youngest: table football, targets and puzzles, which will come from VARTA and ONCE Foundation. They will also have the opportunity to attend one of the talks given by Enrique Garcia Cortesresponsible of Ga11yproject of ONCE Foundation on accessibility in Videogames.

There will be a visit for the facilities of both GGTechto teach the different departments that make up a video game and technology company and the different professional profiles that make it up, such as the film studios of City of Light.

During the morning of Saturday April 29all the players from the 6 JUNIOR Esports educational centers will complete the weekend of challenges with an excursion to Multiadventure Elchealso betting on activities related to sports and nature, in which they will be able to experience a lot of adrenaline and respect the environment.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports and JUNIOR Esports

Amazon University Esports is the main university esports league in the world, with a presence in 16 countries on 4 continents. The 8th season of the project in Spain has the participation of more than 370 teams from 76 universities and the support of top-level brands such as Amazon, Intel and Omen and from publishers like Riot Games.

JUNIOR Esports is an educational and technological project focused on gaming and based on a set of 16 core valuessupported by Riot Games, Intel and VARTA in its 6th Season. He aim of the project is encourage education, learning and personal development both inside and outside the classroom: through competition and multiple social initiatives, students are taught to make a responsible and controlled use of video games.