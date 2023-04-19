Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports and JUNIOR Esports will celebrate their finals in the Digital District in Alicante

From April 28 to 30, the classified students will play the finals and fight to be champions

The city of Alicante will host at the end of April the Grand National Final of Amazon University Esports and JUNIOR Esportsold educational and technological projects in the environment of academic esports at a national level. Both competitions, produced by GGTech Entertainmentwill culminate their seasons at the company’s facilities in digital districtwhere students from all over Spain will face each other to lift the title of champion of the multiple games that are part of the two projects.



In Amazon University Esportsthe premier esports league in the college environment, students will showcase their skills in games like League of Legends, Rocket League, VALORANT, Clash Royale and TFT. On the other hand, in JUNIOR Esportsa project in which educational centers from all over Spain (between 14 and 18 years old and FP) participate, the finalists will compete for victory in League of Legends, Rocket League and Brawl Stars.

Between April 28 and 30will be disputed Grand National Final of both competitions. The classified teams will have the opportunity to travel to Alicante to enjoy the experience, compete to be champions and qualify for a prize pool total up to €25,000: 15,000 will be distributed among the winners of Amazon University Esportswhile the remaining 10,000 will go to digitizing the classrooms of the winning centers in JUNIOR Esports.

Students will have the opportunity to live a weekend full of video game content, competition and education in digital district. These activities will be part of the Student Pass: activity-challenges that all the students who attend will have to overcome in order to participate in a raffle with fantastic prizes.

will enable a Riot Games fan zonethrough the Storm Circuitin which the participating teams will be able to enjoy Mupy and take group photos, the sapling toss game and the paint game.

Also, on Friday 28th of April they will organize excursions with educational centers in the area, preparing a grid of activities and challenges that are especially interesting for the youngest: table football, targets and puzzles, which will come from VARTA and ONCE Foundation.

They will also have the opportunity to attend one of the talks given by Enrique Garcia Cortesresponsible of Ga11yproject of ONCE Foundation on accessibility in Videogames.

✨ The season has already started #GrandFinalUNIVERSITY✨ 💻 𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝙊𝙉𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀 🔹 Eighth and quarter: April 15 and 16 offstream 🔹 Semifinals: April 22 and 23 on stream 🏆 𝙁𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝙋𝙍𝙀𝙎𝙀𝙉𝘾𝙄𝘼𝙇 🔸 Final: April 29 and 30 on stream and in ALICANTE Meet the participants! 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mbazrMRlmt — Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports | Spain (@University_ES) April 15, 2023

There will also be a visit for the facilities of both GGTechto teach the different departments that make up a video game and technology company and the different professional profiles that make it up, such as the film studios of City of Light.

During the morning of Saturday April 29all the players from the 6 JUNIOR Esports educational centers will complete the weekend of challenges with an excursion to Multiadventure Elchealso betting on activities related to sports and nature, in which they will be able to experience a lot of adrenaline and respect the environment.

Amazon University Esports is the main university esports league in the world, with a presence in 16 countries on 4 continents. The 8th Season of the project in Spain has the participation of more than 370 teams from 76 universities and the support of top-tier brands like Amazon, Intel and Omen and publishers like Riot Games. Internationally, the project has the participation of nearly 2,000 universities and more of 25,000 students.



The project is a container of experiences for students, offering them the opportunity to live a real competitive experience adapted to their needs, also promoting talent, capacity for innovation and creativity related to the esports-gaming environment, as well as contributing to the student trainingshowing them the multiple job alternatives that exist in the video game sector.

JUNIOR Esports is an educational and technological project focused on gaming and based on a set of 16 core values, backed by Riot Games, Intel and VARTA in its 6th Season. The objective of the project is to promote education, learning and personal development both inside and outside the classroom: through competition and multiple social initiatives, students are taught to make a responsible and controlled use of video games.

In the five seasons carried out, JUNIOR Esports has had the participation of more than 1,700 educational centers, more than 2,000 teachers and more than 6,000 students of all country. Likewise, it has contributed to the provision of equipment for the digitization out of a total of 15 classrooms with technological material, with a investment that exceeds €160,000.

