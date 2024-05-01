culture news Amber Heard comes out of silence after returning to the big screen in Aquaman 2

A few days after the release of this DC sequel in theatres, the American actress spoke to her fans.

The year 2022 was marked by a highly publicized celebrity event: Lawsuit between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, A legal battle that was shared with the whole world for several weeks. Every effort was made to win the case and the curious spectators were amused by the little sordids. But this matter became so publicized that Netflix made an entire documentary on it for the happiness of some subscribers.

These events did not have the most positive impact on everyone’s career. For example, the now 60-year-old actor was written out of the Fantastic Beasts sequel, and it looks like he’s not ready to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean saga. For her part, the 37-year-old actress seems to be away from a big part of Hollywood, even though she’s currently starring in Aquaman 2. After the release of this film, the actress decided to break her silence and speak on Instagram.

Also read:

Amber Heard thanks her fans

While she accused director James Wan of removing as many scenes as possible, which he later denied, she wanted to speak out after the release of this DC film. But

InstagramSharing some pictures of her dressed as Mera with red hair on the sets of Aquaman. The American actress took time out to thank her fans who supported her during the release of this big budget title.

After so much time, Aquaman 2 rocks (sorry, it’s that simple) Thanks to all my fans for the tremendous support and love in Mera’s AQ Returns. thank you so much

In any case, the feature film did not gain enough fans to be considered a success. This is further proof that superhero movies are really boring for audiences around the world.