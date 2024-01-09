Amber Heard disappointed to see her role cut short, pokes fun at Aquaman 2’s box office flop – PureBreak

stress for almost two years

A surprising reaction? Not too much. During the trial between her and Johnny Depp, the actress tried to challenge the jury by saying that this conflict has affected her career and especially her role. aquaman 2, much less important than in the past. ,I struggled a lot to remain in this film. (Producers) didn’t want me (because of the scam)he announced. I had received a script, then other versions of the script, where suddenly, several scenes related to me were removed.,

However, this version was immediately rejected by DC and director James Wan. Clearly irritated by these comments, the filmmaker reminded EW that reducing his presence in the storyline was always part of the initial plan: “From the beginning, I laid out my vision this way: the first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s adventure and the second was Arthur and Orm’s adventure. So the first one was a romance adventure film and the next one was a bromance adventure film.”, And to add, drunk: “I will stay there,

This is enough to understand why there was not much demand for the actress for promotion and why Amber Heard, before this joke on Dishaquaman 2Has no comment on this release…