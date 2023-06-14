Amber Heard paid ex Johnny Depp 1 million as a settlement. Show

Amber Heard has paid her ex Johnny Depp $1 million as a settlement after a lengthy lawsuit between the two movie stars. he reports tmz , According to sources, the matter is now closed. Pirates of the Caribbean Star off.

The actor distributes the money among five charities. According to tmz This includes organizations that are committed to sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems. The amount of money that Depp paid is surprising, as it emerged during the trial that he was not well organized financially. Depp blames his agents for this.

Depp sued the actress for defamation over an article she wrote about her experience of domestic violence. After a week-long trial, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Depp.

The actor recently presented the costume drama at the Cannes Festival Barry’s Zone, his first major film after the lawsuit. In the French film, Depp plays the French Emperor Louis XV. In Cannes, the actor called what has been written about him in the media in recent years a “brilliant, terribly written narrative”.

An earlier ruling in a British court case in which Heard was called as a witness was against Depp. A tabloid called him a “wife-beater”. The judge considered it proved that the actor had abused his ex-wife. The Sun tabloid didn’t have to improvise.

