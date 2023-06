Amber Heard paid ex Johnny Depp 1 million as a settlement. Show

Amber Heard has paid her ex Johnny Depp $1 million as a settlement after a lengthy lawsuit between the two movie stars. he reports tmz , According to sources, the case is closed for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The actor distributes the money among five charities. According to TMZ, these include organizations that work for sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems.

Depp sued the actress for defamation over an article she wrote about her experience of domestic violence. After a week-long trial, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Depp.

The actor recently presented the costume drama at the Cannes Festival Barry’s Zone, his first major film after the lawsuit. In the French film, Depp plays the French Emperor Louis XV. In Cannes, the actor called what has been written about him in the media in recent years a “brilliant, terribly written narrative”.

Also listen to the AD Media podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





our apologies Unfortunately, we can’t display this social post, live blog or other because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept social media cookies to still show this content.

Check out our shows and entertainment videos below: