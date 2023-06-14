Amber Heard paid ex Johnny Depp one lakh in libel settlement. celebrities

UpdatesAmber Heard has paid her ex Johnny Depp $1 million (over 925,000 euros) as a settlement following a drawn-out lawsuit between the two movie stars. Showbiz Medium ‘TMZ’ has reported this. According to sources, the case is closed for the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The actor distributes the money among five charities. According to TMZ, these include organizations that work for sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems.

The amount of money that Depp paid is surprising, as it emerged during the trial that he was not well organized financially. Depp blames his agents for this

Depp sued the actress for defamation over an article she wrote about her experience of domestic violence. The piece did not name the actor, but according to Depp, it was clear that the piece was about him. After a week-long trial, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Depp. The actor called most of the stories written about him in recent years “brilliant, horrifically written fiction”.

The actor recently presented the costume drama Jean du Barry at the Cannes Festival, his first major film after the lawsuit. In the French film, Depp plays the French Emperor Louis XV. In Cannes, the actor called what has been written about him in the media in recent years a “brilliant, terribly written narrative”.

An earlier ruling in a British court case in which Heard was called as a witness was against Depp. A tabloid called him a “wife-beater”. The judge considered it proved that the actor had abused his ex-wife. The Sun tabloid didn’t have to improvise.

