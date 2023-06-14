Amber Heard Pays Johnny Depp 1 Million As A Settlement, And He Gives That Money Up Immediately

Amber Heard has paid her ex Johnny Depp $1 million as a settlement following a lawsuit between the two movie stars. Showbiz site has reported this tmz, According to sources, the case is closed for Depp. He must have given the money too.

Pirates of the CaribbeanThe actor distributes the money among five charities. These include organizations that work for sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems. Two of those organizations were founded by his heroes, Paul Newman and Marlon Brando. According to a source, the actor wants to fill the legacy of his idols with charity.

Depp sued Heard for defamation over an article she wrote about her experience of domestic violence. After a week-long trial, a jury returned a verdict in favor of Depp. The actor called most of the stories written about him in recent years “brilliant, horrifically written fiction”.

The jury ruled that Heard owed more than $10 million to Depp, while her attorney had to pay $2 million in damages for defamation against Heard.