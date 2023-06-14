Amber Heard pays Johnny Depp settlement, case now officially closed

June 13, 2023 at 11:06 pmUpdate: 4 hours ago

Amber Heard has paid her former movie star Johnny Depp $1 million (930,000 euros), reports tmz, Heard had promised to settle with Depp when the lawsuit dragged on between the two movie stars. This officially closes the case.

