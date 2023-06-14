Amber Heard pays Johnny Depp settlement, case now officially closed

June 13, 2023 at 11:06 pmUpdate: 4 hours ago

Amber Heard has paid her former movie star Johnny Depp $1 million (930,000 euros), reports tmz, Heard had promised to settle with Depp when the lawsuit dragged on between the two movie stars. This officially closes the case.

Depp distributes the money to five charities. According to tmz This includes organizations that are committed to sick children and clubs that are committed to protecting the climate and endangered ecosystems.

A defamation suit was filed by the film star over an article in Washington Post about her experiences with domestic violence. Although the actress did not name Depp in the article, according to the actor, it was very clear that it was about him.

What followed was a weeks-long, contentious process that could be followed via live stream and was widely discussed on social media. During the sessions, the two movie stars revealed key details about each other from the time they were still together and living together.

In the end, the jury ruled in favor of Depp. The actor called most of the stories written about him in recent years “brilliant, horrifically written fiction”.

Both the actors later appealed. In December last year, the two sides waived that appeal as they reached a settlement. Hurd said the agreement was “not a concession”. She said in a statement, “Six years ago I wanted to put this behind me (referring to her relationship with Depp, which ended in 2016, ed.) and this is my chance to do so, on terms I can agree to.” Am.”