Amber Heard returns and brings a surefire message. celebrities

Last week, Amber Heard was at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily for the world premiere of ‘Into the Fire’. The drama is set to be filmed in early 2022, just before Johnny Depp loses his lawsuit. Director Conor Allin explains: “She started filming straight after her test in the UK, then went straight to Virginia for her second test. She is fabulous in the film and I am sure it was really tough for her to go through what she went through.

Amber Heard is committed to giving her work the attention it deserves. “I have control over most of what I say. I can’t control how the pride I feel for this project can be overshadowed by all kinds of other things,” she says. She adds: “It was important for me to learn that I have no influence on the stories others create around me… I want the negative attention I received earlier to subside. So let me make this clear: I am an actress. I have come here to promote a film. I cannot be prosecuted for this.”

It may need to be emphasized, but Amber Heard has been an actress since the age of 16. “It may sound strange, but it means that I have been working in this industry for decades. I don’t want to claim that my film career is extraordinary, but I have something of my own making,” she says. The actress is confident that “what she has gone through” will not define her career. “And it certainly won’t get in the way of my career. So let’s talk about my film.”

