Amber Heard returns to Italian film festival with new thriller



After the turbulent court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, peace seems to have returned to the lives of the two former lovers. Looks like both the actors are returning to old familiar Hollywood.

US sources report that actress Amber Heard will make her comeback with the film later this month in the fire, It is Heard’s first film after her trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

return to the silver screen

Although Heard announced last month that she would be taking a break from her film career and moving to Spain, the cinema calendar has two more films with the actress. in the fireA supernatural thriller starring Heard will premiere later this month at Italy’s Taormina Festival.

The film is about psychiatrist Grace Burnham (Heard) who visits a farm where rumors are circulating that a child is possessed by the devil. Science and religion collide as Grace examines the child.

‘Aquaman 2’

Heard’s other film premiering this year is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Heard returns as Mira in this sequel to the superhero film Aquaman.

Amber Heard as part of strong lineup at Taormina Film Festival to launch new film ‘Into the Fire’ https://t.co/aWGC4WW35j pic.twitter.com/gRUFsxAFn9 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 12, 2023

aquaman and the lost kingdom Can be seen in theaters from 21 December.