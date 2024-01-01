Amber Heard shares rare photo of daughter Oonagh Paige

This was to be expected after flops black adam, shazam 2 And shine, Aquaman and the Lost KingdomReleased on December 20, the film is another box office failure for DC. In addition to the questionable quality of James Wan’s film, it should be remembered that it did not escape failures, rumors of chaos on the set (which led to repeated delays in its release date).

Amber Heard posted a photo of her daughter

We also can’t forget all the drama surroundingAmber Heard, Mira’s interpreter, then in the midst of a legal battle with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The actor fell victim to a heartbreaking wave of hatred from fans, with a petition signed by millions demanding his dismissal from the film. Ultimately, her role was shortened, and she only appeared for a few minutes. In short, we understand why there was almost no promotion!

However, amber is not no resentment, The actress, who left to live in Spain, published a message on Instagram in which she thanked her fans “Faultless Support” And “Love” which he showed to Meera on the occasion of her return aquaman, The young woman also took the opportunity to share three photos from the shoot and in one of them we can see her daughter, oonagh page, to whom she gives the bottle. So, sure, the little girl is still a baby — she’ll turn 3 in April — but seeing her is so rare that we can’t hold back our joy.

Oonagh Paige came into Amber Heard’s life on April 8, 2021, thanks to a surrogate mother. , The beginning of the rest of my life » After waiting almost three months to make her birth official, the actress commented on Instagram. Since then, the actress has only shown it Rare opportunityLast time, it was the little girl’s first birthday!