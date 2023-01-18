Amber turns on the nets with an unmissable D.Va cosplay

As in life, in cosplay everything has all kinds of content, since, although the main point is to get our favorite characters from the world of video games, anime and more off the screen.

It is clear that their power lies in the ease with which they take us on a fantasy journey where we can discover new facets and images of our most beloved characters, and this is no exception.

She is Amber, a beautiful American model and cosplayer, originally from Las Vegas, a girl who has managed to captivate us with her incredible cosplay versions, as well as each of her photo sessions, where she gives us some of her best cosplay versions. You can find her on her official Instagram as @mimsyheart, where she has over 336,000 followers.

Anime and video games have a huge number of fans, but also people who like to represent their stories and end up bringing the appearance of one of their characters to life. That incredible world where fantasies and dreams can come true, there are some representatives who usually stand out for doing a good job.

The popular cosplayer, this time brings us her best cosplay version of D.Vaone of the fan-favorite playable characters in the game Overwatch 2of Blizzard Entertainment. In this unmissable photo session, the girl lets us see a little more of the revealing version of her, where she wears a full body suit, which perfectly frames her figure with shades of white, blue, as well as color details. black and pink

Only in this version, it seems that we see Amber has come out of a hard battle, since her suit is torn in several spaces, yes, she does not forget to wear the classic headphones with headphones that characterize her, in addition to a long dark brown hair and makeup that makes her look even more like the popular video game character.

