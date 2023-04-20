AMC announces third series based on the works of Anne Rice

AMC recently announced its third series based on the works of writer Anne Rice, following Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches.

The new series will take place in the world of Talamascaa secret society that appears both in the books of Vampire Chronicleswhen you give us Mayfair Witchesthe two literary series created by Anne Rice.

Still untitled, the series should show more of the world of Talamascathe group of “psychic sleuths” who research, surveil and keep tabs on the paranormal in the world created by Rice.

The work will feature a script and production by John Lee Hancock.

Read more about Anne Rice:

Mayfair Witches is an adaptation of The Lives of the Mayfair Witchesone of Anne Rice’s main books.

In the plot, Daddario plays an intuitive neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the heiress of a family of witches. As she struggles with her powers, she must deal with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Alexandra Daddario is in a good moment of his career, since he recently appeared in The White Lotussuccess of HBO.

Mayfair Witches will arrive on AMC on January 8, 2023. For now, it is not yet known which channel will broadcast in Brazil.