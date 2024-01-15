America Ferrera, Elizabeth Olsen attend Chanel party

To mark the opening of its new flagship watches and fine jewelry boutique, Chanel hosted a gala event that attracted prestigious Oscar nominees, fashion industry leaders, and New York City art society.

Respected architect and longtime Chanel collaborator, Peter Marino, helped kick off the festivities with an intimate cocktail party offering the first glimpse of his dreamy two-story design.

The night of celebration continued next door, where America Ferrera, Carey Mulligan, Michelle Williams, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Olsen, Katie Holmes, Seth Meyers, Natasha Lyonne, Amandla Stenberg, Rose Byrne, Zazie Beetz, Sadie Sink, Tommy Dorfman, Rachel Brosnahan, Chez Sui Wonders, Lucy Boynton, Francesca Scorsese and Larry Gagosian gathered for a special pop-up dinner.

The mesmerizing room sparkled with a crowd of around 250 people adorned in lavish diamond necklaces and lavish watches. The tables were filled with sweet-smelling white flowers and a cascade of candles. The menu included butter-rich lobster and twice-baked potatoes covered with pieces of caviar.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: Kerry Washington and Carey Mulligan, both wearing Chanel, attend a Chanel dinner to celebrate the opening of the watches and fine jewelry Fifth Avenue flagship boutique on February 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

wireimage

“I think it’s amazing,” tells “Maestro” star Carey Mulligan. Diversity, “I’m standing here tonight looking at this incredible array of women I just met – Kerry Washington and America Ferrera. This is an incredible performance. And it’s great to think about the 1930s and a woman (Coco Chanel) being such a pioneer at that time. And here we are today, celebrating his work that is still finding new audiences.

She further added, “I have worked in films like ‘Suffragette’, ‘She Said’ and ‘Promising Young Woman’, which I think are completely feminist. They are about feminism and the importance of a woman’s voice. Giving statement.

Mulligan then reflected on her latest film: “What I liked about “Maestro” is that the idea of ​​writing a strong female character is not that a woman necessarily has to be strong. They can be weak. They are. They can be all kinds of things. And women are just as multidimensional as men.”

After the lavish feast, the group was treated to a surprise musical performance by Grammy nominee Gracie Abrams. “It’s great to share this space with you tonight,” the singer said. “Whenever there is an excuse to do something with the channel, it is just for entertainment. “It just feels like a family.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 07: (L-R) Brie Welch, Katie Holmes, Rose Byrne, and Natasha Lyonne attend a Chanel cocktail to celebrate the opening of the watches and fine jewelry Fifth Avenue flagship boutique on February 07, 2024 in New York City Are. (Photo by Sean Zaini/WireImage)

wireimage

“It’s been almost 100 years,” Olsen said. It’s truly mind-boggling, led by a talented woman who was able to build a brand on so many elements beyond clothing and jewelry, politics and perfume… It’s really an incredible history.