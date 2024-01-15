América “flew” against Real Estelí by establishing itself in the match with two goals from Rodríguez and Zendejas.

Minutes 90+8. The match ended and América became the winner of the match by scoring two goals against Real Esteli.

Minutes 90+3. Real Estelí failed in a game, its highest point, to be able to score a goal against América.

Minute 90. Extra time begins, with a total of 8 extra minutes in the game, due to a foul on US player Santiago Naveda.

Minute 85. The Eagles continued to win by two goals to nil; Harold Medina made a missed shot with an assist from Widman Talavera.

Minute 80. Alex Zendejas for the United States made an unsuccessful shot, which took the ball out of play.

minute 77 , The match was halted due to an injury to a Real Estelí player; Nicolas Maturana enters and Banksy Hernandez leaves.

minute 69 , There are new changes for America; Luis Fernando Fuentes enters and Cristian Calderón leaves.

Minute 66. There are yellow cards for Real Estelí and América after a small brawl in the match; They are received by Harold Medina and Cristian Calderón respectively.

With the game taking place off the field, the passion in the game heats up. (@tudimebeto)

Minute 58. The United States scored its second goal of the match through Alejandro Zendejas.

The second part begins with changes in America; Kevin Alvarez enters and Sebastian Caceres leaves.

So far, with an aggregate score of 2–2, Club América is classified for Round 2 of the CONCACAF Cup tournament. If they qualify, they could face Chivas from Club Deportivo Guadalajara, although there are still half a game left.

Andre Jardin’s team has had better possession of the ball in the first half so far. Thanks to 59% ball retention, they were able to take the lead on the scoreboard with a goal from Jonathan Rodriguez assisted by Julian Quinones.

After reviewing the game on VAR, the referee decided to caution the American defender. On the play he executed the sweep, there was no rationale for the ejection and he took it back.

Minute 45. Cáceres remains on the field of play and has been cautioned.

Minute 40. Warning to Julian Quinones for striking a rival in the face during the race.

Minute 38. Club América is trying to get close to the opponent goal, but most of Real Estelí’s team is committed to defending.

Minute 20. Club América maintains possession of the ball with the intention of getting close to the opponent’s goal, but the Nicaraguans insist on recovering it.

After recovering and covering a ball in Real Estelí’s large area, Julián Quiñones passed possession of the ball to Jonathan Rodríguez, who finished with his first-half effort and when he found himself on the edge of the small area he made no mistake. Didn’t make a mistake.

Minute 11. Cabecita Rodriguez missed the most obvious play of the match! The American striker sent a shot high above the goal when he was a few meters away.

Minute 8. Julian Quinones is close! After receiving a cross from Jonathan Rodriguez, the American forward tried to finish, but a defender made the cross in time and blocked the attempt.

Minute 5. New corner kick for America. The effort ends up in the goalkeeper’s hands.

Minute 4. Club América maintained possession of the ball, reaching goal in the first minutes of the match, but without causing any concern to Real Estelí.

The captains attended the match beforehand and took a photo with the refereeing team.

The substitute players are already taking their places on the bench.

He real esteli Ciudad de los Deportes will present the following lineup on the stadium field.

box of andre jardin It will be composed as follows:

He America Club He will leave the Azteca Stadium field to appear for his commitments at the CONCACAF Champions Cup. However, they will enjoy the role of local people against it. real esteli The Nicaraguan team will start the match at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.

In the match, the players led by André Jardín will try to overcome the aggregate score after trailing the Nicaraguan team by a 2–1 aggregate score on the field. It is noteworthy that the US only needs a 1-0 win in Mexico City to qualify for the second round, although conceding a goal could put the Azulcrema team in trouble.

This match matches the first round and if they win, they will face Chivas in the National Classic in the next stage.