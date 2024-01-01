America is trying to avoid its worst nightmare: escalating conflict in the Middle East in the middle of an election year. international

Nine stops in a week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Istanbul this Friday on the first leg of his new marathon tour of the Middle East. This is the fourth case in three months and the most complex so far. In addition to the objectives of previous visits – to pressure Israel to soften its strategy in Gaza and to outline the future of the Strip after the war – this one specifically sought to prevent rising tensions in the region from escalating into a major conflict. Does. And .. .

Nine stops in a week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Istanbul this Friday on the first leg of his new marathon tour of the Middle East. This is the fourth case in three months and the most complex so far. In addition to the objectives of previous visits – to pressure Israel to soften its strategy in Gaza and to outline the future of the Strip after the war – this one specifically sought to prevent rising tensions in the region from escalating into a major conflict. Does. And unexpected results, just when the US election campaign is about to begin.

Preventing the expansion of the crisis beyond Gaza has been a major objective of the United States since the beginning of the conflict following Hamas attacks on October 7 and the Israeli offensive in Gaza in response. For weeks, Washington strengthened its military presence in the region and the risk seemed relatively controlled. But now attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia in the Red Sea, the drone killing of Hamas’ number two Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut and harassment against US bases in Iraq and Syria are the sparks that threaten to spread out of control. The area that will inevitably draw Washington into the heat of the election summer. This is a devastating prospect for Joe Biden, with re-election at stake in next November’s elections. A president who began his first term with an announcement of withdrawal from Afghanistan ended with open conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

“The risks are real and the concerns are great. It has always been real and the anxiety has always been great. That’s why the pace of this administration’s activity to reduce the risk of conflict escalation has been spectacular since the beginning of the crisis, said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller when announcing Blinken’s visit.

Washington’s anger at Israel

The increase in tensions also comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Israel. The United States maintains its support for its ally in both statements and arms shipments: just a week ago the Biden administration, once again bypassing Congress, approved $147.5 million ($135 million) in ammunition and equipment for its ally. million euros) approved. But his irritation with the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is increasing. This week, the State Department condemned in particularly sharp language statements by two Israeli ministers, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who called for Gaza to be emptied of Palestinian residents.

Alarmed by the developments, the White House has launched a full-scale diplomatic offensive. Blinken’s visit was preceded by presidential adviser Amos Hochstein visiting Israel this week, while Brett McGurk, the Middle East envoy to Washington, met with the Lebanese foreign minister on Wednesday.

“I have returned to the region to engage in additional diplomacy on the situation in Gaza. “I will continue to urge the protection of civilian life and will work intensively with my allies to ensure the release of hostages and the continued delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” Blinken wrote on an old Twitter account just before leaving for the trip. ” Towards Turkey.

According to the State Department, its mission goes further. When announcing the visit he said, “It will address immediate mechanisms to reduce regional tensions, including stopping violence, calming rhetoric, and preventing Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, and avoiding escalation in Lebanon.”

The head of US diplomacy will visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt, in addition to Turkey and the Greek island of Crete. “We do not expect every negotiation on this tour to be easy. “Clearly, the region faces complex issues and difficult decisions going forward,” acknowledged State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

In Israel, Blinken called for “urgent measures to substantially increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza”, highlighting “the need to do more to reduce tensions in the West Bank”, and for “the transition to the next phase”. Government schemes are planned to address this. Of operations,” according to the spokesperson.

Those will be some of the toughest conversations of the tour. Israel rejected the two-state solution advocated by the United States and proposed Palestinian civilian administration in Gaza while maintaining military control over the territory. He assured that he would continue his offensive and demanded that Washington end its rocket attacks on Hezbollah from southern Lebanon to northern Israel and withdraw north of the Litani River. This week he warned Hochstein that time was running out for such mediation and threatened to deal a serious blow to Iran-backed Shiite militias.

time of democracy

Washington believes there is still time for diplomacy. “Everything we see shows that Hezbollah has no clear desire to go to war with Israel, and vice versa,” a senior administration official said this week, speaking on condition of anonymity.

But at the same time, the United States is toughening its military posture. However it has withdrawn one of the two aircraft carriers sent to the region at the beginning of the conflict gerald fordEisenhower and maintains a group of combat ships as well as additional aircraft and troops with which it has been reinforced.

This Thursday they killed the leader of a Shia militia in Baghdad with a drone, angering the Iraqi government. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudan has announced a committee to decide on a schedule for the withdrawal of international coalition forces from the country.

In the Red Sea, the United States is leading a coalition of more than a dozen countries to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks, up from 25 since the crisis began. Earlier this week, the coalition issued a stern warning against new attacks and promised that these Iran-backed militias would also “suffer consequences” if the clashes were repeated. The above senior US official said in this regard, “Don’t expect a second warning.”

But on Thursday the militias landed an unmanned ship packed with explosives in the Red Sea for the first time since the beginning of the crisis. According to the Pentagon, it did not fall on any ships, but it contributed to further increases in temperatures in the area. Washington’s greater fear is that one of these attempts would sink a merchant ship, which would represent a serious escalation.

The White House has assured that it will act decisively to protect the interests of the United States and its citizens, but also that it does not want to contribute to creating a situation in which it would be forced to play a larger role in the Middle East. Can be dragged.

“We will act very strongly with respect to any threat against our people or our interests. We’re going to do it very discreetly, in a way that potentially doesn’t take us deeper into a situation that plays in favor of those groups that are supported by Iran, the senior official said.

