America maintained its flight; Chivas increases the crisis before the classic

Both teams are going through contrasting moments on the field before their return to Concacaf

America And Shivaj they will reach second place Classic In the midst of contrasting moments of the semester, since Águilas has a current series of four duels without defeat in all competitions, while Flock has three consecutive defeats under the same pattern and maintains a period with overtones of crisis.

In duels on the Azteca Stadium field, the forecast is not favorable ShivajSince the last victory in the trip to the Azulcrema fiefdom came in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2020 with a double from ‘Chicote’ Calderón, who recently changed colors to play America,

The definition of facing off for a ticket to the quarter-finals Concacaf Champions Cup, America Conditions were imposed earlier also tigers On the Azteca Stadium field, featuring most of the stars with an alternate eleven to recharge the batteries, and a 2–0 win thanks to first goal scorer Dutchman Javero Dilrosun as well as contributions from the dynamic Alejandro Zendejas.

With this result, America Will sleep as leader of Clausura 2024 Liga MX With 24 points what else are you waiting for Monterey Do it this Sunday against Mazatlan FC, as the ‘Gang’ have 22 points and can dislodge them from the top if they win in front of their fans.

for its part, Shivaj After the 1-2 defeat against, the questions about their collective level became more intense. LionThanks to shortcomings in defense and a lack of goals for players in the final third, that was reflected on the scoreboard, thanks to Federico Vinas (33′ pen) and Jose Alvarado (85′) for the Emerald side, while Roberto Alvarado he Scored 90’+5′ for.

After eleven dates in the tournament, Shivaj It is ninth in the standings with 15 points and will remain in that position until at least next week, when it faces the United States once again on the Akron Stadium field to close the Classics trilogy.