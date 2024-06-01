America: Sebastian Cáceres has offers due to congestion in Aguilas defence. TUDN Liga MX

biggest concern of America In previous tournaments he was in central defence; Now, facing the MX League’s 2024 Clausura, there is an overcrowding at the back that could lead to the departure of the Uruguayan center back sebastian caceresAnd it is not the only one.

“He doesn’t know when to suddenly put on the brakes and say we’ve changed the script… and it’s changed with the work, emotionally and mentally, to tell them: ‘Guys, to win a championship, There are game-saving moments when we’re ahead on the scoreboard.’ ‘We are well placed, let them come and maybe we will take advantage of the counterattack in our favor and finish the game.’

“But if that opportunity doesn’t come, we’re in a good position here with the mentality to say: ‘We’ve already done what we had to do and this game is already over,'” he indicated at the time. Had given. santiago baños, In an interview with the sporting director of the Copa team TUDN.

The objective of being solid in defense was accomplished, Águilas had the best defense in the Apertura 2023, but they are now overcrowded at the back.

Igor Lichenovsky remains at the club, with Nestor Araújo overcoming a knee injury. Ramon Juarez, Sebastian Caceres, Emilio Lara and Israel Reyes complete the list who will compete for ownership. Completion 2024 of Liga MX,

“Internal competition… You have a big, competitive team, this is not a team where you can start and no one is going to replace you; The competition here doesn’t let you slack off.

“That pressure, if they don’t manage it well, it costs them. “Clubs have more equipment every day to support them, but there is a very high price to pay if the player does not adapt to the club,” he indicated. hector gonzalez inarrituAmericas Director of Operations.

