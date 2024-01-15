America vs Real Esteli Live. online party concachampions 2024





clash between Club America and Real Esteli This is one of the most awaited moments concacaf champions league 2024, This exciting match will take place today, February 14, at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. Mexico City.

Here we present a detailed analysis of how both teams approach and everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How do they get there?

The club is in a serious situation after losing the first leg against America real esteli, lAce Eagles Now they face the challenge of overturning the score on home ground. After a close win over Lyon last weekend, the team is determined to turn things around.

However, their performance in the league has been inconsistent, with draws and disappointing results.

Club America’s latest results:

01/24/24 LIM: Juarez 0 – 2 America

01/27/24 LIM: Necaxa 0 – 0 USA

03/02/24 LIM: America 1 – 1 Monterrey

06/02/24 LIC: Real Esteli 2 – 1 America

02/10/24 LIM: Lyon 0 – 1 America

On the other hand, Real Esteli LAfter winning the first leg, they entered the match with an lead. The Nicaraguan team is in a good position after winning last two matchesS. With the aim of advancing to the next stage, Real Estelí is determined to maintain its lead and, if possible, extend it.

Latest results from Real Estelí:

01/17/24 WITH: Real Esteli 3 – 0 Deportivo Ocotl

01/21/24 PRD: UNA Managua 0 – 2 Real Estelí

01/27/24 PRD: Municipal Jalapa 2 – 0 Real Esteli

02/02/24 PRD: Real Esteli 3 – 0 Deportivo Ocotl

06/02/24 LIC: Real Esteli 2 – 1 America

Forecast:

According to ,Rushbetmx,

Club America:-3335

Tie: +1000

Real Esteli: +2000

What time will America play today?

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Concacaf Champions League first round

Venue: Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, Mexico City

Where to watch America vs Real Esteli

Streaming: Fox Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Claro Video.

Streaming: Fox Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Claro Video.