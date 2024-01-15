America vs Real Esteli Live. online party concachampions 2024

clash between Club America and Real Esteli This is one of the most awaited moments concacaf champions league 2024, This exciting match will take place today, February 14, at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. Mexico City.
Here we present a detailed analysis of how both teams approach and everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How do they get there?
The club is in a serious situation after losing the first leg against America real esteli, lAce Eagles Now they face the challenge of overturning the score on home ground. After a close win over Lyon last weekend, the team is determined to turn things around.
However, their performance in the league has been inconsistent, with draws and disappointing results.
Club America’s latest results:
- 01/24/24 LIM: Juarez 0 – 2 America
- 01/27/24 LIM: Necaxa 0 – 0 USA
- 03/02/24 LIM: America 1 – 1 Monterrey
- 06/02/24 LIC: Real Esteli 2 – 1 America
- 02/10/24 LIM: Lyon 0 – 1 America
On the other hand, Real Esteli LAfter winning the first leg, they entered the match with an lead. The Nicaraguan team is in a good position after winning last two matchesS. With the aim of advancing to the next stage, Real Estelí is determined to maintain its lead and, if possible, extend it.
Latest results from Real Estelí:
- 01/17/24 WITH: Real Esteli 3 – 0 Deportivo Ocotl
- 01/21/24 PRD: UNA Managua 0 – 2 Real Estelí
- 01/27/24 PRD: Municipal Jalapa 2 – 0 Real Esteli
- 02/02/24 PRD: Real Esteli 3 – 0 Deportivo Ocotl
- 06/02/24 LIC: Real Esteli 2 – 1 America
Forecast:
According to ,Rushbetmx,
- Club America:-3335
- Tie: +1000
- Real Esteli: +2000
What time will America play today?
- Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
- Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Stage: Concacaf Champions League first round
- Venue: Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, Mexico City
Where to watch America vs Real Esteli
- Streaming: Fox Sports, Amazon Prime Video and Claro Video.
If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,
