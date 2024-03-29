America with a “patch” team to face Atlético de San Luis

Due to injuries, Águilas will face Liga MX matchday 12 without Quinones, Fidalgo and Zendejas.

He America His commitment this weekend against atlético de san luis Due to injuries and call up of some of their players on previous date fifaso technician andre jardin A “patched” team had to be sent to the field to prevent the leader from escaping. MontereyAnd get a direct ticket to the Liguilla in the process.

The wing team suffered casualties Julian Quinones, Alejandro Zendejas And alvaro fidalgoWho was not even on the substitute bench for the duel played on the field this Friday Aztec Stadium,

Quinones and Fidalgo were not called for the US vs. San Luis. imago7

Zendejas suffered a first-degree semitendinosus muscle injury. The same injury is presented by the Spaniard Fidalgo, who was injured in the friendly match blue Cross, Meanwhile, Quinones suffered a muscle injury in a game with his mexico national team against panamaIn the corresponding duel of the semi-finals CONCACAF Nations League,

for its part, Igor Lichenovsky, Sebastian Caceres And brian rodriguezWas called up by the national teams of chili And uruguay, so he rarely reported to club facilities after international activity. Jardine looked after him and fed him for the final stages of the championship, so he started on the bench.

With these movements, the Mexican football champion team jumped into the match on the 13th Saint Louis With Luis Malagon, Israel Reyes, Kevin Alvarez, Nestor Araujo, Cristian Calderón, Jonah dos Santos, Richard Sanchez, Salvador Reyes, Elian Hernandez, Henry Martin and Javero Dilrosan.

Forward Elian Hernandez suffered a muscle injury during the first half and began crying in the 37th minute. He was replaced by Diego Valdés, who recovered from the injury that kept him away from the Chile call on FIFA date and reappeared with a goal. Liga MX,

Cáceres and Rodríguez entered in the 69th minute and it was ‘Raito’ who added the definitive figures to the American victory.