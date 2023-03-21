American actress and model is betrayed by plunging neckline; see photo | News

Joy Cororgan, 28 years old, had a problem with a look chosen for an event in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a pink cropped blazer, but the neckline ended up opening too much and she was left with one of her breasts out.

She was clicked by a paparazzo on the spot and fixed the blazer then, without losing class. Joy is followed by nearly 1 million people on Instagram.

The model usually shares her routine with fashion shows, events and photo shoots. Among the celebrities who follow her are Mariana Goldfarb, Isabella Scherer, Diego Alemão and Emma Roberts.

2 of 2 Joy Corrgan — Photo: The Grosby Group Joy Corrgan — Photo: The Grosby Group

Follow the Who on Google News and get alerts on your favorite topics!