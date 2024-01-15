American Airlines has increased the price of suitcases on its flights

American Airlines Approved an increase in checked baggage fees for various routes that will impact passengers flying within the United States and from that destination to Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Guyana.

from the past 20 February 2024 The airline adjusted the prices of checked baggage. They assure that they have not increased them since 2018.

He justified the measure as a necessary update that also included cost cuts for large and bulky luggage, promoting it as “the cheapest fare to date”.

“For travel to Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and Guyana: the fee for the first piece of checked luggage is $35 and the fee for the second piece of checked luggage is $45,” the company said in its statement. ,

Passengers traveling within the United States or Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands will now have to pay a fee of US$40 for the first checked bag, or US$35 if paid online. The charge for second piece is 45 USD.

These rates are per person per journey. They are not refundable, except if errors are found in the payment. In these cases, passengers must contact an American Airlines representative or file a refund claim within 45 days.

American Airlines has clarified that there are exceptions for those who will not have to pay for up to three bags. Upgrades may include free checked baggage.

This applies to travelers on travel programs marketed and operated by the Company, depending on their AAdvantage® or oneworld® status at the time of ticketing or check-in.

It is important to note that Free Checked Baggage Benefit They are not valid on codeshare flights operated by partner companies.

American Airlines’ checked baggage price increase is now effective for flights booked through February 20. The previous rates will be applicable to the passengers who had purchased tickets earlier.

For now, Delta Airlines and United Airlines charge $30 and $40, respectively, for the first and second checked bags on the same routes, and although they have not announced increases, analysts suggest they will follow American Airlines’ lead. Can follow.