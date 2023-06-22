American film actor wears Europa-Park shirt: ‘How is this possible?’

Today at 1:37 pm

Snorri, the mascot of Europa-Park’s Roulentika water park, makes an unexpected appearance. Furry purple octopus features clothing in an interview with famous American actress Jennifer Lawrence. His fellow actor Andrew Barth Feldman wears a Snorri shirt.

The two were interviewed by Bild newspaper on the occasion of an appearance on the comedy No Hard Feelings. Lawrence’s American rival is wearing a white jacket, but a T-shirt with a Europa-Park reference is clearly visible underneath.

“Time to Make a Splash”, it read, alongside the Snorri logo, the year 2022, and a silhouette of a squid from Aquatic World. Michael Mack, director of Europa-Park, is amazed by the choice of clothing. “How can this be possible?”He reacts on Twitter.

The official Ruletika account has also made itself heard. “Snorri has fans all over the world! We would love to welcome you to Roulentica soon!” Feldman then said: “I only want to meet day and night, Snorri.”