‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, or when motherhood becomes a nightmare Culture

First up, Murphy and Falchuk have handed the creative reins to Hailey Pfeiffer, an award-winning playwright and cult-film actress best known for her work on Broadway and in the films of Noah Baumbach. And for the first time ever, an AHS season is based on a novel, putting a twist on Ira Levin's classic rosemary's baby (Made into a film by Roman Polanski in 1969).

The 12th season of AHS has been adapted critical condition, a novel by Danielle Valentine about Anna Alcott, an indie actress desperate to have a child. Played by Emma Roberts with just the right touch of innocence, desire and ambition, Anna undergoes a grueling in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment. But things start going terribly wrong and not even her husband (who is played by none other than the film’s Matt Czuchry) gets involved. Gilmore Girls fame) is willing to believe that someone is playing a twisted game with him.

Since its debut in 2011, the franchise has aimed to showcase an American brand of horror. Murphy and Falchuk, who previously co-created the boundary-pushing nip Tuck, has always tried to do something new with AHS. It practically created its own subgenre within the diverse horror landscape by exploring racial and neuro-diversity themes and introducing queer characters and older women in unexpected roles. The series also embraces a visually stunning aesthetic that reimagines even the most clichéd tropes.

Tea American Horror Story The anthology has maintained continuity through series mainstays such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, and Jessica Lange. Their intersecting paths in various roles have become the true driving force of each season, as these actors undergo compelling transformations from ghosts and witches to serial killers, eccentrics and post-apocalypse survivors. The show constantly pushed the boundaries, offering countless nuanced characters while still acknowledging their true humanity.

Hayley Pfeiffer’s mastery as the showrunner of this brilliant and mysterious series is remarkable. She skillfully adopts the minimalist cinematography that is so popular these days, sometimes even capturing scenes upside down. Not to mention the exceptional portrayal of the characters, especially the charming pair of black winged women who do more than just stalk the hero. The change in chain leadership is smooth and barely noticeable until you pay attention to it. Pfeiffer’s vision is marked by abundant lighting and some night scenes, even though many of the episodes were directed by the dark and brooding Jennifer Lynch.

The story is really quite simple: there’s a woman who wants something she can’t have, and everyone around her manipulates and uses her. Pfeiffer uses the human body as a catalyst for nightmare, reminiscent of Julia Docournau (titanium) cinematic style, but without any hidden nods to the French filmmaker. One scene in particular – the hairy one – is infinitely impactful and brings Murphy and Falchuk’s classic story to a painfully intimate level. The loss of control in the face of an unstable reality, fueled by induced paranoia, adds to the horror.

The critique of Hollywood and its ruthless pursuit of fame – consuming stars to fuel the dream factory – takes on a dark, fable-like quality in this season of AHS. Kim Kardashian, playing both the agent and best friend of Emma Roberts’ character, is a deceitful temptress who tempts the protagonist to choose between an Oscar and life. Anna Alcott (Roberts) has been nominated for an Oscar and now must go on a publicity tour which means giving up everything else – even the possibility of motherhood.

Pfeiffer’s vision offers a down-home version of the Murphy/Falchuk formula, in which a powerful villain controls the hero’s world. The nightmare in this season of AHS is entirely plausible, as Anna Alcott’s life is manipulated by remote forces who have hacked her mobile phone. It is not social networks that dictate our lives, but rather our acceptance of being enslaved by a system of seemingly personalized systems.

