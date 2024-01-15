American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Gird yourself to the hilt: American Horror Story: Fragile Returning for part two! The 12th season of FX’s flagship anthology series was split into two parts due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

The first five episodes aired last year, with the fifth episode set to air on October 18, 2023. Fans will finally get to see the remaining four episodes later this year. Let’s discuss everything we know about tender,

when does part two come out AHS:Delicate come out?

Part two of the series will release the final four episodes on April 3, 2024. Episodes will air weekly with the season finale on April 24.

who stars in it AHS:Delicate,

Most of the cast from Part One is expected to return, including Emma Roberts (American Horror Story), Matt Czuchry (Gilmore Girls), Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne (carnival row, Fellow cast members include Michaela J. Rodriguez (laid), Julie White (how we roll), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (inheritance), And American Horror Story All-Stars Dennis O’Hare (true Blood) and Zachary Quinto (star trek, Other guest stars include Andy Cohen (as himself), Taylor Schilling (as himself), Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Ashley Atkinson and Zoe Tipp.

What happens in part two?

American Horror Story: Fragile Based on the 2023 novel by Danielle Valentine delicate situation, The series follows A-list movie star Anna Alcott (Emma Roberts) who is desperate to have a child with her husband Dexter (Matt Czuchry). Anna is determined to become a mother, despite concerns from her friend and co-worker Siobhan (Kim Kardashian) about the impact it will have on her career.

But when she becomes pregnant strange things start happening. Anna wastes time, hallucinates and is afraid that someone is following her. Anna aborts the baby and believes there is a conspiracy at work to prevent her from becoming pregnant. Anna later learns that she is actually pregnant, and has vanishing twin syndrome. She then discovers several diabolical deals between her, including her father-in-law and the director of her award-winning film. Preacher told her that she was also pregnant and convinced her to keep the baby to make her dreams come true. And it looks like Anna is headed down the same path: giving birth to a monster baby in the hopes of winning an Oscar.

Part one saw some classics ahs Emma Roberts pranks like eating a dead raccoon, vomiting, and losing a Golden Globe. Yes, this kind of thing is par for the course ahs, Who knows what supernatural madness will occur in part two? Will Kim Kardashian wear more ear-shaped earrings? One can only hope.

(Featured Image: FX)

