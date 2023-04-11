“American Horror Story”: Season 12 will feature Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts return

A sequel to “AHS” (“American Horror Story”) is already on the way. Ryan Murphy, one of the authors of the series, published the first teaser of the 12th season, which will be called “American Horror Story: Delicate”.

The season will be marked by the presence of Kim Kardashian and the return of Emma Roberts – away in the last two seasons. “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer. FX and streaming on hulu,” Murphy wrote.

Read more:

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins Error: No feed found. Please go to the Instagram Feed settings page to create a feed.

The season 12 narrative will be based on the book “Delicate Condition”, written by Danielle Valentin;

The book tells the story of a woman who becomes convinced that a paranormal figure is preventing her from becoming pregnant;

The screenplay will be written by Halley Feiffer and will be the first time that a creative voice takes the front of an entire season of “AHS”;

The forecast for the premiere of the season is next summer, which starts in June.

This will be Kim Kardashian’s first appearance on the series. “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her into the ‘AHS’ family,” Murphy said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Emma and I are excited to collaborate with this true force in culture. Halley Feiffer wrote a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we’ve done before. Ryan Murphy

Emma Roberts is part of the rotating cast, participating in a few specific seasons. Check out which seasons have the participation of the actress so far:

“American Horror Story: Coven” – as Madison Montgomery;

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” – as Maggie Esmerelda;

“American Horror Story: Cult” – as Serena Belinda;

“American Horror Story: Apocalypse” – as Madison Montgomery;

“American Horror Story: 1984” – as Brooke Thompson.

Information about the roles that will be played by Roberts and Kardashian in the next season has not yet been revealed.

With information from IndieWire

Featured image: Reproduction/Instagram/Ryan Murphy/Emma Roberts

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!