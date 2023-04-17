American Horror Story stars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts

It’s not news to fans of American Horror Story that the show’s producers love to call several celebrities to be part of the horror production. In previous seasons, celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Adam Levine and Stevie Nicks have shown that they can also act very well. And this time, it’s time for Kim Kardashian to show all her talent.

Through Instagram, the businesswoman shared that she will be one of the main characters in the 12th season of the horror series. But Kim won’t have the screen all to herself. In the same announcement that reveals the participation of the Kardashian, the return of Emma Roberts is confirmed.

It is worth remembering that Emma is already a recurring actress in the cast of American Horror Story. The artist has participated in five seasons of the series and, in them, played three different characters.

And there’s more! In a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Ryan Murphy gave more details about Kim’s character. According to him, the role was written especially for her and is inspired by the book Delicate Condition, by Danielle Valentine, yet to be released.

– Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited to be collaborating with this bona fide force in culture. Halley Feiffer wrote a fun, elegant and terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we’ve done before.