American Horror Story: the worst seasons of the anthology series

“American Horror Story” is an anthology horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk that debuted in 2011 and quickly became a hit. The series has a large fan base and is known for its haunting stories, complex characters and incredible performances.

However, despite its success, not every season of the series has been as well-received as the others. In this article, we’re going to explore the worst seasons of “American Horror Story,” looking at what went wrong in each of them and what makes them less impressive than the series’ other seasons.

Hotel

Rating on Rotten: 64

Rating on Metacritic: 60

Starting the list by AHS: Hotel, the series is the first after four seasons to have a bitter evaluation by the public. Centered in a Hotel, as the name implies, full of vampires, this season is remembered by many as Lady Gaga’s first major role in a TV series.

In it, the actress stars as the Countess, a vampire who makes the rules at the haunted hotel. Though Ryan has tried to break into bubble pop throughout this season, some are calling AHS’s fifth year “disgusting” or simply “uninteresting.”

Eric Thurm of the newspaper grantlandwrote: “The beginning is full of images and lines that should sound at least interesting, but just frustrates the viewer.”

Cult

Rating on Rotten: 73

Score on Metacritic: 66

Starting with the title, AHS: Cult it was not one of the best creative decisions of the production of the series, although I really want to believe that it was.

Created to portray the fear of the American portion that did not want former President Trump in power, the series was one of the most “down to earth” in the history of AHS, with a scenario centered on politics and the involving schemes within it.

Despite this, Alberto Carlos do Spinof defined that the series “started out shocking like every season, to end up losing steam and becoming exhausting and without resources in the end”.

apocalypse

Rating on Rotten: 76 (Fresh)

Score on Metacritic: 63

AHS: Apocalypse it had everything to be a good season, since it came with the great premise of being a crossover between the two biggest seasons that the series has: Original AHS It is AHS Covenfirst and third season.

However, despite the great fan-service and the return of such beloved characters (Emma Roberts, I’m talking to you) the pacing of the series was heavily criticized. The run of episodes just to focus on the villain was a waste of time and, in the end, the “Antichrist” wasn’t even one-third as dangerous as the show wanted to believe it was.

Amy West from sci-fi Now wrote: “The show is clearly lacking in creativity.”

Double Feature

Rating on Rotten: 80

Metacritic Rating: Unrated

Talk about an anticipated season and Double Feature will hear you even if you are miles away. The season, which only arrived in 2021, was the return of a long hiatus after the series did not broadcast anything in the previous season – it was the only year that we did not have anything from AHS, just to give you an idea.

Despite being good and intriguing and with great performances and plots centered on a pill that gave talent to writers all over the world, the second half of the series dropped so much in quality. Very confusing and full of flashbacks that had no consistency, it was one of (if not the worst) worst year of production. Not to mention those young actors in the “current” part who were unpalatable.

Some of the criticisms involving the tenth year of the series included “Bad script”, “Confusing story”, among other things.

NYC

Rating on Rotten: 71

Metacritic Rating: Unrated

It is true that the most recent NYC managed to recover part of the essence that fans missed so much, with an interesting and unbridled plot – despite sounding a little distant with a much heavier plot than ironic as usual.

However, a lot of criticism this time came especially from the public who did not understand why a series that deals with such a serious issue for the LGBTQIAP community was centered on a horror genre and not on a “normal” series. The public complained that the production deviated from the premise, in addition to adding that it was not a theme that they would like to see in a horror series.

Kelly McClure’s salon.com wrote: “At this point, you have to ask yourself why there is so much violence in productions like this”.