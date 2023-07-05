American woman trapped in mud for days found alive

An American woman who had been missing for a week and was “trapped in the mud for several days” has been found alive at a nature park in the northeastern United States.

Police in Stoughton, Massachusetts, said Emma Tatevski, 31, “was conscious and alert and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for observation.” “The woman had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

The 31-year-old woman was wanted by the police after her family reported her missing on Monday, June 26. Various agencies, including the fire brigade, deploy a helicopter, drones, boats and sniffer dogs, among other things.

A week later, the woman was found by hikers who had heard screams on Monday night in a marshy part of Borderlands State Park near Boston. However, they were unable to reach him on foot and informed the police about his location.

Even the police could hear the woman but could not see. Officers eventually had to use a quad bike and wade through marshy water to rescue the woman from the mud. He must have been kept there for at least three days.

Police Chief Keith Boone said, “I want to commend our Easton officers who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s cries for help.” “His immediate action resulted in the rescue of Emma Tatevski.”

This includes embedded content from social media networks that may want to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this. Click here to adjust your preferences

According to the search notice, the woman had a history of mental problems, and police said they feared she had not taken medication for several days.