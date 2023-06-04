Americans dress extensively in ‘Europcore’ and dream of life in our region Nina

Many Americans dream of vacationing in Europe and wearing the clothes they wear. The name of a clothing style popular on social media is ‘Eurocore’. What else? Americans think we Europeans live in fairy-tale medieval villages with miles of paved roads.

Summer is coming soon. While Europeans prefer to travel to Asia, Australia or the Americas, countless Americans dream of vacationing on our continent. And that American dream sounds great.

something in between instagram

Destinations such as the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Santorini in Greece and Lisbon in Portugal are being romanticized online. And for locations that seem so fairy-tale, you naturally need an equally enchanting outfit.

Inspiration can be found under the hashtag #Europecore: The trend has already garnered around 1.3 million views on the TikTok video app. knows the hashtags on instagram #European style Very popular too. According to American fashion gurus, Europe is the place to be for wearing bright clothes and flashy bikinis and for daily debauchery.

a magical place with paved roads

I’m going on a trip to Europe and I’m taking…? White linen pants, satin dresses, big sunglasses and a crop top, apparently. But a tote bag or crocheted bag should also not be missing as an accessory. And don’t forget the romantic picture of azure waters, picturesque streets, serene landscapes and authentic houses.

Ah yes, because the entire European continent is one big, magical place that requires you to dress appropriately. And American fashionistas dare to go to great lengths.

For example, on a trip to the Atlantic Ocean, it is best not to take high heels with you, many influencers suggest. “Because you’re going to break your feet and shoes on a lot of rocks,” says TikToker Abbey Sadler. As if we live here in the middle ages and we don’t have proper roads.

It is also not recommended to wear a bikini, shoes and clothes with lots of straps. “Hot temperatures make you swell and you feel uncomfortable. Plus, it’s ugly if you get burned in it, ”says Audrey Peters. Wearing lots of linens is strongly encouraged. Those fashionistas have clearly never experienced a Belgian Quail Summer.

In a summer dress, you immediately imagine that you are on vacation in Italy

But not all Americans can afford such a trip to Europe. Maybe that’s why the fashion trend is booming right now. Dressing up at home with lots of lace, fringe, pearls, silks and linens is enough to have that same summer vacation feeling. a natural, shiny According to TikTokkers, the makeup look works equally well.

Or how about turning down your air conditioning to mimic the Italian climate? Or you can ‘reveal’ a trip to the Mediterranean, says American TikTok star Beverly Mejia from Houston, Texas. “We didn’t have much going on at home, so I knew a vacation like this to Europe was only possible after I became an adult,” she tells American Nylon magazine. “By sharing and putting together outfits like this, this dream trip seems a little more within reach.”



as in romantic movies

Americans may have gotten the idea from celebrities like Sofia Richie, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. They are only too happy to live in Southern Europe and only share paradise-like snapshots of their vacations on social media. Many popular romantic American films also contribute to the ‘Eurocore’ trend.



Think Selena Gomez in “Monte Carlo” and Julia Roberts on a journey of self-discovery in “Eat, Pray, Love.” Classic examples of the idyllic life in Italy: ‘Letters to Juliet’ and the recent Netflix film ‘Love in the Villa’. Or in Greece ‘Mamma Mia!’ Think about American filmmakers apparently sometimes forget that our continent is much more than Italy and Greece.

a mode of escapism

However, the fact that life in Europe is perceived by Americans to be much better is nothing new. For example, French and Italian fashion and culture are still the best in her opinion, especially when it comes to fashion. But the current popularity of ‘Eurocore’ goes a step further.

It seems that Americans want to escape from the routine of everyday life for a while. “Why is life so much easier in Europe than in the US,” writes someone indeed on TikTok. “My escape from my current reality is planning for my vacation in Europe,” says another. Oh, if only we Europeans could sit in the sun every evening with a glass of wine.

