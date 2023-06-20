Americans now focusing on top cyclists too: Belgian brokerage firm of Alaphilippe & Kopecky bought by sports giant Wasserman | Play

Apart from Belgian football, now American sports agencies are also eyeing this race. Wasserman acquired Squadra Sports Management. Wasserman wants to focus on the international cycling market, bringing in brokers such as Julian Alaphilippe and Lotte Kopecky, among others.

Belgian riders such as Lotte Koepecki, Greg Van Avermaet, Tim Marlier, Jasper Stuyven, Tiesj Benoot, Tim Wellens, Yves Lampert, Nathan van Hooydonck, Florian Vermeersch, Laurens de Plus, Quinton Hermans, Thomas de Gendt, Philippe Gilbert, but also prominent The names of foreign riders such as Julien Alaphilippe, Arnaud Demare, Michael Matthews, Ben O’Connor, Pavel Sivkov as well as young foals Alec Segert, Lennart Van Etvelt and Lenny Martinez.

A selection of riders from Squadra Sports Management from Mechelen. Founder and CEO Dries Smits is widely regarded as one of the most important and – literally – largest brokers in the world of prices. Smeets and his riders will now be sailing under the American flag, as sports, music and entertainment conglomerate Wasserman has bought Squadra Sports Management. The company now continues under the name Wasserman Cycling.

Denzel Dumfries and Nathan Ake during the Champions League Final. Both football players have Wasserman as their agent. © AP



Wasserman is one of the giants of the global sports business. It is active in 23 countries and has top players from different sports in its portfolio: footballers Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), John Stones, Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Denzel Dumfries (Inter) and the Red Devils Leander Dendonker (Aston Villa), as well as NBA player Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors), swimmer Katie Ledecky, golfer Tony Finau, and boxers Josh Kelly and Chris Eubank Jr. Owner Casey Wasserman is also the chairman of the Olympic Committee for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

World’s second largest sports agency Wasserman Media Group is a sports marketing company based in Los Angeles. The company was founded at the beginning of this century by Casey Wasserman. Besides sports, Wasserman also focuses on music and entertainment. Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran and Belgian 2manydjs have been reviewed, among others. Across all branches, Wasserman has a customer base of 2,000 customers, including 800 football players. All this amounts to about 9 billion euros in contracts, according to Forbes. Wasserman is therefore the second company on Forbes’ list of ‘sports agencies’. Roc Nation, the group based around rapper Jay-Z that is represented by Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, is seventh on the same list. Wasserman has 1,000 employees in 45 cities around the world.

clay thompson © Getty Images via AFP



Wasserman also now wants to throw himself into the value market. It buys Squadra Sports, but Smeets and all other employees remain on board. Smeets will become Senior Vice President of Cycling at Wasserman, with the Cycling Section maintaining its offices in McAllen and ensuring that current operations will be maintained.

Bringing the rider portfolio from Squadra Sports is in line with Wasserman’s strategy to tap into the racing market. Earlier this year, it had already released several million to set up the Circuit Racing International Tour (CRIT). With this regularity of cycle racing in America as a touchstone, Wasserman wants to secure the future of American cycling in decline.

Wasserman had also worked briefly with Mark Cavendish in the past, but that was short-lived. Now it wants to settle things nicely with the knowledge of the actual cycling department and Smeets & Co.

Riders from Squadra Sports could also benefit from the acquisition. Wasserman has been making waves for years in the area of ​​social media, commercial sponsorship deals and marketing activities for top athletes. In that regard, the world of racing is still in its infancy. With new insights and partners, riders can strive to get even more from their careers.

Who is Dries Smits? In 2007 Paul de Geeter – at the time Tom Boonen’s real estate agent – ​​began as a Master of Political Science at Cellio Sports & Image. Smeets (39) partnered, took over the company and continued it in 2017. With Squadra Sports Management, he went his own way. The company is headquartered in Mechelen and has built up a wide portfolio of riders over the years. Apart from a broker, Smeets also acts as a confidant for its riders. Often – rather anonymously – can be seen on the course. “I smell the sweat of the peloton almost every day,” he once said. Recently he also gives guest lectures in Cycling Management at VUB, where he finds Patrick Evenpoel among his students. Dris Smith. © Squadra Sports Management



The front ranks of the latest cycling world championships, including Van Hooydonk, Stuyven, Alaphilippe and Hermann, ride under the flag of Squadra Sports Management. © Photo News

