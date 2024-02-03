America’s five biggest technology companies earn 94 billion rupees in a quarter

The five largest technology companies in the United States, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta and MicrosoftThey earned a combined $94 billion last quarter, reflecting their continued growth and, in some respects, the culmination of a stellar year.

,big Five“This week they published articles that generally exceeded analysts’ expectations, the result of a new period of prosperity that is partly driven by progress artificial intelligence (IA), which have regained the attractiveness of their shares after the pandemic “boom” subsided.

In the most recent quarter, Apple topped all others with profits of $33,916 million, 13% higher, followed by Microsoft ($21,870 million, 33% higher); Target (14,017 million, triple); Alphabet (13,624 million, 52% more) and Amazon (10,624 million, 30 times more).

Apple, which is banking on the popularity of the iPhone but has been slow in China, was the first to reach a capitalization of $3 trillion, a milestone that Microsoft also achieved last week. Giving strength exposes it. are mature and who are now leading a revolution.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who won with his investment deal in OpenAI, maker of generative chatbot ChatGPIT, attributed strong results to integrating AI into his operations, while his rivals are doing the same these days. Have repeated the messages.

Another common point in the trajectory of these companies is the implementation of the intelligent cloud: Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce giant’s third-largest segment, has the largest market share, but others are gaining ground, notably. As Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Upward, despite the shadow

Only three technology companies have closed out the 2023 fiscal year, as not all of them follow the natural calendar, but some have done so in style: Amazon bounced back from 2022 losses and posted a 12% increase in net sales. Earnings increased to Rs 30,425 million. Christmas sales increased to 574,785 million.

Further, two companies betting on advertising revenue have been crowned champions: Alphabet, Google’s parent company, which earned 73,795 million in 2023, up 23%, and turnover of 307,394 million, up 9%; and Meta, which earned ₹39,098 million, up 68% on the year, and billed 16% more, ₹134,902 million.

But we must not forget that throughout 2023, these companies carried out massive layoffs that devastated the technology sector: for example, Amazon fired approximately 27,000 employees in the first half, and for the sake of “efficiency” The cuts continued, possibly even prompted by this. New automation.

The “Big Five” continue to grow despite economic uncertainty and scrutiny by authorities on both sides of the pond for various reasons: in some cases, out of respect for the safety and privacy of minors on social networks; in others, to manage hate speech; And finally, for the abuse of free competition in the AI ​​market.

Just this Wednesday, Meta’s top executive, Mark Zuckerberg, was harshly questioned by the US Congress, which led him to testify against parents of minors who have been harmed by his social network, victims of sexual exploitation or the sale of illegal drugs hosted on his platforms. Had to apologize to father.

In that sense, it is worth noting that the Reality Labs division of Meta is continuously reporting losses, which develops the virtual world of the Metaverse and its tools, in which, as it was revealed last year, the company has It was planned to rely on younger users.