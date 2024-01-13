America’s new legendary goalkeeper

The Eagles have signed an interesting goaltender that they can bet on for the future of their goaltender.

the good work done by club America He has managed to deliver results in the first team in recent years on the strength of his fundamental strengths EaglesWhere we have been able to see young people who eventually cemented themselves in Azulcrema’s first team, later making the jump to European football or even becoming stars. union mxWhether in a Copa team or in other Mexican football institutions.

from years America Like a team that did not trust its young players and basic strengths. Although this has been an oft-repeated theme, it can no longer be reconciled with the reality that in the times that Mexican football is going through, practically all Azteca football teams have at least one youth player. Is. America in their own teams, and they are also brilliant in some rivals’ Eagles,

This may be the case Sebastian cordoba In this club tigers or even richard marin In this GuadalajaraWho have been fundamental members of their respective teams and were trained at the Copa facilities through the first team AmericaHowever, they were not able to fully establish themselves with the Azulcrema shirt and had to look for new horizons, where they had opportunities to confirm themselves as players. union mx,

mine of America This is one of the most prolific games of Mexican football in recent years and they do not want to miss it. At Copa we work every day to continue training the players of tomorrow who will nurture the first team along with the youngsters who have grown up with the team shirt. AmericaAnd for the Under 23 team they have been strengthened with a goalkeeper with really interesting qualities to follow.

America has signed a promising goalkeeper for the Under 23 team

As per the information published by you pablo attacks In your personal X account, club America has signed Raleigh Stream For under 23 team Eagles, The young 19-year-old goalkeeper originally came from Acapulco polytechnic club football of third Division In Mexican football, where he has been since 2022.

The above information ensures that in his last tournament with this team he played a total of 15 games in which he conceded only nine goals, and we should also mention a very important physical quality that this goalkeeper possesses and that is his height of 1.92 meters. Great height of. It is really rare for Mexican football to have a goalkeeper of this height.

Although initially he comes to strengthen the other team of club AmericaUndoubtedly every young man who is capable of progressing in this young team Eagles His main objective is to reach Azulcrema’s first team debut with the hope of becoming an important part for the current coach and being able to pursue a career as a professional footballer.

What are the biggest promises Club America has made to its quarry?

Likelihood we can find in the goal paolo Bedolawho was the starting goalkeeper of selection Mexican in the end Under 17 World Cup Played in Indonesia, where he was one of the most outstanding players thanks to his defence. mauricio Kings He is another player to be considered for the first team in the near future.