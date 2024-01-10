AMFPro speaks about Alexis Vega’s situation at Chivas. TUDN Liga MX

Mexican Football Players Association (AMFPro) spoke on the matter of alexis vega In Shivaj Through a press release.

Through its official fifa And this Mexican Football Federation (FMF),

“On the basis of Article 14, paragraph 2, of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, and in accordance with the norms of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS/CAS), a professional player with a current contract may not be subject to such terms or conditions Removed from the team and/or trained separately as a form of pressure from the club to force him to make confessions that are against his human, labor and sporting rights.

“According to the provisions of Article 48 of the Transfer and Contract Regulations of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF), it is established that “any abusive conduct, whether on the part of the club or the player, the purpose of which is to force a contract To terminate or modify its terms, the counterparty must have a reasonable reason for termination.

AMFPro says that should any of these events occur, both the club and the player have the right to terminate the contract appropriately for non-compliance.

