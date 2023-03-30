Amid dating rumors, Selena Gomez is seen with Zayn Malik’s assistant and fans go crazy

Selena Gomez was photographed next to the singer’s assistant leaving a restaurant in New York

Amid romance rumors with Zayn Malik (30), Selena Gomez (32) was seen having dinner with the singer’s personal assistant. The singer was clicked with Taryn Zimmerman leaving Nobu restaurant in New York. The two walked side by side as they left the restaurant, which is popular among celebrities.

Rumors that Selena and Zayn would be together started when a hostess at a Soho restaurant in New York, usually frequented by celebrities, left the internet in an uproar when she said she witnessed the two kissing while they were at the establishment earlier this month.

Klarissa Garcia, a friend of the receptionist who made a TikTok video about the alleged encounter, told Page Six on Friday, the 24th: “No one noticed them (in the restaurant). It was pretty public, but… nobody really cares about famous people in New York.”

Although they usually lead a discreet life, apparently the two weren’t exactly worried about hiding their romance, says the international press. Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik would be kissing openly sitting at the table, which was supposedly in the center of the restaurant.

According to the North American tabloid Page Six, the two would have lived a romance in the past and now they would be giving a second chance, being appointed as a new couple. At the time when the couple happened for the first time, the singer Taylor Swift (33) and Harry Styles (29) were dating.

Netizens believe that it may have actually happened, as Zayn was part of One Direction with his friend, while Taylor is very close to Selena.

Something that added fuel to the fire of Internet users who love to make fanfiction was that Zayn started following Selena on Instagram, with the star following only 18 people. The singer has a daughter, khaithe result of his relationship with the model Gigi Hadid.