Among Us shares all its news for 2023

A new map, interface improvements, and other updates will be coming to the popular Among Us in 2023.

Few games were as popular during the pandemic as among us, undoubtedly the indie revelation of that year. Today it is still played although of course it does not have the mainstream power of before. Even so its developer Innersloth continues to prepare news for 2023.

The indie studio shared a roadmap for all the patches that Among Us will receive throughout the year, and it contains some interesting news. First, it was confirmed that soon the fifth map of the game will arrivealthough details about it have not yet been given.

Beyond that they promise matchmaking improvements, and a new version of quick chat. They will bring new collaborations to the game in addition to “multiple updates to the game’s UI and UX”. Finally they confirmed that there will be modifications to the store and to the player complaint.

“These are all the things we want to work on, and more”, is what the developer wrote to conclude her roadmap post. It is a good sign for those who continue to enjoy Among Us, since it means that its developer continues to focus on improving it more and more.