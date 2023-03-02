Among Us Starts Destiny 2: Lightfall Collaboration

As we had reported, the developer innersloth has started the collaboration between the multiplayer social deduction game among us and the Looter-Shooter Destiny 2: Lightfall. The collaboration, which was recently teased, comes with a list of new themed cosmetics from destiny 2which can be purchased for 3,500 beans.

The Destiny 2 cosmetic pack, dubbed the Guardian Cosmicube, includes Guardian outfits, a Starhorse hat, and different creatures from destiny 2 that can follow you around like pets, such as a ghost, a Pouka, or a hive worm. The Guardian Cosmicube will only be available to purchase until May 30.

Along with collaboration with destiny 2, among us It has also gotten other features in its latest update, including improvements to the game’s UI, an announcement screen overhaul, and revamped interfaces for smaller aspects like the stroking action icon.

destiny 2 recently got its expansion lightfall, along with the release of a new season, titled Season of Defiance. It is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.