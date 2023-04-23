Amor & Morte: see synopsis, cast, trailer and true story of the series | Series

Amor & Morte, new HBO Max crime miniseries, stars Elizabeth Olsen, protagonist of WandaVision (2021). With the launch scheduled for Friday (27), the plot is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife who killed a friend in the 80s. In addition to Olsen, Jesse Plemons (Fargo) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) are also part of the cast. Screenwriter David E. Kelley, of Big Little Lies, used as inspiration the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, which recounts details of the murder and the life of the killer.

This is not the first time that Montgomery’s case has received an audiovisual adaptation. The Candy series (2022) had Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey as Montgomery and Gore, respectively. Love & Death, however, promises another vision for crime. At the premiere, the first three episodes will be made available. After that, the remaining four will be released weekly. Check out more information about the miniseries below.

🎬 HBO Max releases in April: see movie and series premieres

2 of 3 Love & Death, with Elizabeth Olsen, tells the story of Candy Montgomery — Photo: Playback/Justwatch Love & Death, with Elizabeth Olsen, tells the story of Candy Montgomery – Photo: Playback/Justwatch

📝 Where to watch Oshi no Ko anime online? See it on the TechTudo Forum

Love & Death Plot

Candy Montgomery is a simple housewife who lives in Texas with her husband, Pat (Patrick Fugit), and their children. The two are regulars at a church in the city and it is there that they meet Allan Gore (Jesse Plemons) and Betty Gore (Lily Rabe), another young and friendly couple. After some time of friendship, Candy surprises Allan by suggesting that they have an extramarital affair and, from then on, the story of the four suffers some twists.

3 of 3 Candy (Elizabeth Olsen) and Sherry (Krysten Ritter) in Love & Death — Photo: Playback/IMDb Candy (Elizabeth Olsen) and Sherry (Krysten Ritter) in Love & Death – Photo: Playback/IMDb

Cast

The two main couples are Elizabeth Olsen and Patrick Fugit (Almost Famous) as Candy and Pat Montgomery, as well as Lily Rabe and Jesse Plemons as Betty and Allan Gore. Keir Gilchrist (Atypical) plays Pastor Ron Adams, while Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland) is Jackie Ponder.

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark) plays defense attorney Don Crowder and Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) plays Candy’s good friend, Sherry Cleckler. Beth Broderick (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Fabiola Andújar (Walker) are also in the cast, as Bertha Pomeroy and Mary Adams, respectively.

Get to know the story behind the series and find out what to expect (spoiler alert!)

Because it is a true story, the ending is already known. When confronted about her relationship with Allan Gore and supposedly threatened by Betty, Candy kills her friend, hitting her 41 times with an axe. She then cleans herself up and returns home, where she welcomes the Gore daughter for a sleepover with her kids. At the time, Allan was away on business. The case, which shocked the US, had an even more surprising ending: the court ruled that Cady was not guilty and accepted the defendant’s version of self-defense.

Leslie Linka Glatter, who directed five of the seven episodes of the miniseries – including the finale -, explained her vision of Love & Death to Vanity Fair magazine: “It’s about a woman and a man who did everything right for their time. They got married at 20, had children. Pat is an amazing husband and scientist. They moved to the suburbs and built their dream house there. So why does she feel so deeply empty inside?”

In a long interview with Vanity Fair, the cast and production explained that Love & Death promises to talk more about Candy’s intimate life and the life that the killer led before the crime. However, they point out that, for the murder scene, which took two days to record, they used transcripts of the trial as a basis – bringing the greatest possible fidelity to the screens.

Screenwriter Kelley also says that the miniseries uses acidic humor, especially at times when Candy finds herself “in absurd situations”. Finally, the director explains that it is a production more focused on the characters than on the crime itself. “We wanted to tell the full story behind the American tragedy,” concludes Glatter.

Watch the Love & Death trailer

With information from HBO Max, IMDb, vanity fair, collider It is deadline.