Amouranth responds to AuronPlay’s criticism: “I’m not afraid”

The news that Amouranth will participate in the Squib Craft Games 2 has not gone down too well with AuronPlay, who has harshly criticized the content of the influencer. The streamer has echoed the criticism and has published a thread on Twitter referring to the situation:

“You can control everything you want. One day we will remember this and cry, because there will be no more doors to break. I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep, I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion”, she has said. The last sentence is attributed to Alexander the Great.

These were the words of AuronPlay

AuronPlay charged against Amouranth’s content and pointed out that it disgusted him: “To me an aunt who opens stream and start to comment on which streamer would be buzzed or it doesn’t seem ugly to me. I’m really sorry. I find it ugly, in bad taste, unpleasant, and this makes me very disgusted. People take it as something funny, how funny! He has said that IlloJuan would be buzzed. If Illojuan did the same, he would be in jail. Now he himself would have seven policemen at home and they would be detaining him ”.

Squib Craft Games 2 is a Minecraft series based on The Squid Game. Unlike the first edition, El Rubius wants the second is not exclusive to Spanish-speaking streamers. Thus, it has already announced the incorporation of the first two English-speaking stars: xQc and Amouranth.

Rubius told Siragusa that they had taken over the rights to El Juego del Squid and that they had designed a huge map in Minecraft with designs based on the series. Amouranth replied that he will participate because he finds it funso that if this finally materializes, it will face AuronPlay.

Source | Amouranth