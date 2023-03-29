Amouranth surprises with changes to his Onlyfans content

Few streamers are as popular in the world as Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa. The Queen of the Hot Tub continues to grow on Twitch and OnlyFans, platforms where she generates a large amount of income every month.

In recent months, Amouranth He has even made the leap to the Spanish-speaking scene, participating in the Minecraft Squid Craft Games 2 (organized by Rubius and Komanche).

The final icing is his confirmation for the Soiree of the Year III, the prestigious Ibai boxing tournament, which returns on July 1 at the Civitas Metropolitano. Amouranth will face off against Mayichi (although the fans wanted a fight with Masi, IlloJuan’s girlfriend).

Surely you remember the controversial event that took place in October. Kaitlyn assured that she was married, and that her husband mistreated her. She came to affirm that all her sexual content was induced by her husband.

Time has taken away Amouranth’s reason. Nobody doubts her noble goals, but the streamer born in Houston (Texas) continues to upload sexual and erotic content as before.

A real change for Amouranth?

In an interview with EssentiallySports, Amouranth talks about his upcoming projects… and it will surprise more than one. For the first time, the streamer could put aside the sexual factor of her content.

Among his upcoming projects, one of them is related to OnlyFans. Contrary to what we might think, Kaitlyn confirms that she belongs to the new OnlyFans TV platformaimed at a wider audience (YouTube style).

Amouranth assures that OnlyFans has asked him to be one of the flag bearers of OnlyFans TVa section of the adult platform more oriented towards content “for all audiences”.

In this way, Amouranth would “hang up his boots” and stop uploading Hot Tub videos. Come on, an approach to what she promised to do a few months ago, when she separated from her husband.

What kind of content will we see on his OnlyFans TV channel? At the moment there are no more details, but it could focus on eSports, video game streams and cosplay events.

One of lime and one of sand. In case of materializing, this move will wash over Amouranth’s public image for many… but at the same time it would strengthen the union with OnlyFans, a platform on which it generates more income than on Twitch.

Do you think Amouranth will really change the subject in his videos? It is early to know, so we will have to stay tuned for your new projectswhich will make Amouranth (or Kaitlyn Siragusa) an even more established streamer.