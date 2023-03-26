Amouranth will also create content suitable for all audiences on OnlyFans

Amouranth is one of the streamers most popular on Twitch, where he created the “hot tub” trend, and where he makes all kinds of content, including games like Overwatch 2 or The Sims.

But Amouranth’s content has usually tended, more or less explicitly, towards erotic content, within the modest limitations of Twitch, and more freely on the Onlyfans erotic platform.

But did you know that OnyFans also has a more “family friendly” version? Is called OnlyFansTVand it is a free video platform for all audienceswhere nudity is not allowed, and its content is not monetized.

Amouranth will also create for OnlyFansTV, the “family” version of OnlyFans

What is the goal of OnlyFansTV then? It’s a way of stay connected with popular OnlyFans content creators (and by the way, keep them on your platform without them going to Twitch for that non-erotic content).

On OnlyFansTV there is content about sports, food, music, movies, sports, comedy… a bit of everything (and the occasional bikini, but nothing explicitly for adults).

And Amouranth, despite the money he makes on the original OnlyFans and on Twitch, also wants to create content on OnlyFansTV.

“I have been working on other projects with OnlyFans. They want me to make videos for their production, OnlyFansTV“, explained Kaitlyn Syracuse in an interview for Essentially Sports. “It’s like YouTube… a safer version”.

Despite the success of Twitch, and its unexpected collaboration in the next Ibai Evening of the Year, OnlyFans will continue to be Amouranth’s reference platform, as it declares that it is “much more lucrative than any other platform“.

And with this new work for OnlyFans TV, suitable for all audiences (a commission from the platform itself to Amouranth) you will be able to diversify your content. With the millions he makes every month from OnlyFans, he can invest them in his various projects that amaze his fans.